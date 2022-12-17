Croatia vs Morocco - LIVE!

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS



This will be the last time we see Luka Modric at a World Cup! Where does the midfielder rank amongst the very best players in the game today?

The excitement is building ahead of kick-off!

A historical run for Morocco in Qatar! Can the Atlas Lions round off a history-making tournament with a bronze medal?

It could be a sad day for Luka Modric who waves goodbye to Croatia.

Good afternoon! Time for the third-place playoff at Qatar 2022. Join me for the build-up, team news and commentary from the Khalifia International Stadium.