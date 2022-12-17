العربية
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Croatia vs Morocco - LIVE!

Croatia and Morocco battle it out in the third/fourth playoff. Watch the drama unfold on beIN SPORTS.

reuters

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS


This will be the last time we see Luka Modric at a World Cup! Where does the midfielder rank amongst the very best players in the game today?

 

 

The excitement is building ahead of kick-off!

 

A historical run for Morocco in Qatar! Can the Atlas Lions round off a history-making tournament with a bronze medal? 

The Moroccan fans are in full-voice before kick-off! 



It could be a sad day for Luka Modric who waves goodbye to Croatia. 


Good afternoon! Time for the third-place playoff at Qatar 2022. Join me for the build-up, team news and commentary from the Khalifia International Stadium. 

 

Morocco Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™
