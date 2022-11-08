CAS clears Ecuador to play at World Cup

CAS ruled that Castillo was eligible to play but sanctioned the Ecuador federation (FEF) for the "falsification" of his passport.



"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirms the eligibility of the player Byron Castillo (Ecuador) but imposes sanctions against the Ecuadorian football federation for a violation of the FIFA regulations," the court said in a statement.

The ruling ends several months of a battle started by Chile and Peru to displace Ecuador who finished fourth in South American World Cup qualifying to secure the last automatic regional berth.

They have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Netherlands and Senegal.

Peru finished fifth and lost a playoff to Australia. Chile ended up seventh, five points behind Ecuador.