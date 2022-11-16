Brazil – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS
Road to Qatar 2022
Qualification was routine for Brazil on route to their 23rd FIFA World Cup finals, undefeated in CONMEBOL qualifying and only held to draws on three occasions. Highlights included an eye-catching 2-0 win at Uruguay and a hard-earned point away against Argentina. Coach Tite has created a vibrant attacking team built around a strong spine of Ederson, Thiago SIlva, Casemiro and Neymar. With sprinkles of youthful attacking talent in the form of Vini Junior, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrigo, Brazil is rightly considered one of the favourites for the title at Qatar 2022.
History at the World Cup
1930 - Group stage
1934 - First round
1938 - Third place
1950 - Runners-up
1954 - Quarter-finals
1958 - Champions
1962 - Champions
1966 - Group stage
1970 - Champions
1974 - Fourth place
1978 - Third place
1982 - Second group stage
1986 - Quarter-finals
1990 - Round of 16
1994 - Champions
1998 - Runners-up
1998 - Third place
2002 - Champions
2006 - Quarter-finals
2010 - Quarter-finals
2014 - Fourth place
2018 - Quarter-finals
Player to Watch
Having reached the age of 30, Neymar knows this could be his last chance to win a World Cup after the agony of 2014 -- when his tournament was ended by injury before he saw his team-mates collapse against Germany -- and the disappointment of 2018. The former Santos prodigy left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record deal in 2017 but his move to France has not brought him the collective or individual honours he craves. He has not won the Champions League at PSG and he has still never won a Ballon d'Or. None of that will matter if he can lead Brazil to World Cup glory.
Group fixtures
November 24: Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium
November 28: Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974
December 2: Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium
