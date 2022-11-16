Brazil – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Qualification was routine for Brazil on route to their 23rd FIFA World Cup finals, undefeated in CONMEBOL qualifying and only held to draws on three occasions. Highlights included an eye-catching 2-0 win at Uruguay and a hard-earned point away against Argentina. Coach Tite has created a vibrant attacking team built around a strong spine of Ederson, Thiago SIlva, Casemiro and Neymar. With sprinkles of youthful attacking talent in the form of Vini Junior, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrigo, Brazil is rightly considered one of the favourites for the title at Qatar 2022.

History at the World Cup

1930 - Group stage

1934 - First round

1938 - Third place

1950 - Runners-up

1954 - Quarter-finals

1958 - Champions

1962 - Champions

1966 - Group stage

1970 - Champions

1974 - Fourth place

1978 - Third place

1982 - Second group stage

1986 - Quarter-finals

1990 - Round of 16

1994 - Champions

1998 - Runners-up

1998 - Third place

2002 - Champions

2006 - Quarter-finals

2010 - Quarter-finals

2014 - Fourth place

2018 - Quarter-finals

Player to Watch



Having reached the age of 30, Neymar knows this could be his last chance to win a World Cup after the agony of 2014 -- when his tournament was ended by injury before he saw his team-mates collapse against Germany -- and the disappointment of 2018. The former Santos prodigy left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record deal in 2017 but his move to France has not brought him the collective or individual honours he craves. He has not won the Champions League at PSG and he has still never won a Ballon d'Or. None of that will matter if he can lead Brazil to World Cup glory.

Group fixtures

November 24: Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium

November 28: Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974

December 2: Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium



