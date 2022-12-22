beIN MEDIA GROUP Welcomes Refugees to its Headquarters in Support of “Qatar 2022 For All” Initiative

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) opened its headquarters in Qatar to 20 refugees from seven countries spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, as part of the “Qatar 2022 For All” humanitarian initiative.

Led by the Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity, in partnership with the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and supported by the Qatar Fund for Development, beIN SPORTS, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the initiative is designed to promote a culture of peace and social integration, enhance the role of sports in alleviating the suffering of affected nations, provide mental health support for displaced people and refugees, and share the joy of the first FIFA World Cup™ held in the region.

During the visit, the refugees, from Turkey, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Yemen, and Iraq were shown around beIN’s state-of-the-art studios and gained insight in sports rights, broadcasting, and the practice of programming. The refugees, aged between 16 and 21, were invited to Doha by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During their time in Doha, they also attended the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ third-place match between Morocco and Croatia.

As part of the initiative, several fan zones were created across Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan, and Yemen, where huge TV screens broadcasted beIN SPORTS’ coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ free of charge.