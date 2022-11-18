beIN denies fake social media document By beIN SPORTS November 18, 2022 15:43 A completely fake document is circulating on social media claiming beIN SPORTS is delaying its broadcast for all kinds of supposed reasons. . Thanks for not spreading disinformation!beIN SPORTS denies claims in fake document. beIN SPORTS FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Previous Saudi Arabian Football Federation thanks Qatar 202 Read Next - Latest Stories November 18, 2022 15:43 beIN denies fake social media document November 18, 2022 08:39 SAFF thanks Qatar 2022 for warm welcome November 17, 2022 22:29 Portugal thrash Nigeria in World Cup tune-up November 17, 2022 21:42 Argentina forward Gonzalez out of World Cup November 17, 2022 20:13 Senegal's Sadio Mane ruled out of World Cup November 17, 2022 14:30 FIFA President Infantino to stand unopposed November 17, 2022 14:13 Portugal - World Cup Profile November 17, 2022 13:10 Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE November 17, 2022 11:43 beIN SPORTS reveals coverage plans for Qatar 2022 November 17, 2022 10:55 Ghana - World Cup Profile