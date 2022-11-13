Argentina - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Argentina will be present in Qatar for their 18th World Cup, their 13th tournament qualification in a row. This is the third-longest current run, with fellow giants Brazil on 22 successive qualifications and Germany on 18.

Lionel Scaloni's side enjoyed an unbeaten CONMEBOL World Cup qualification campaign, securing an automatic qualification spot following their second-placed finish, behind only Brazil. You may remember the chaotic scenes which resulted in Brazil and Argentina's qualification clash being called off, due to a breach of COVID guidelines:

Argentina are third in FIFA's international rankings, behind only Brazil (1st) and Belgium (2nd). La Albiceleste are rightly being placed amongst the tournament favourites and will hope to carry their unbeaten run through the entirety of the tournament.

History at the World Cup

1930 - Runners-up

1934 - First round

1958 - Group stage

1962 - Group stage

1966 - Quarter-finals

1974 - Second group stage

1978 - Champions

1982 - Second group stage

1986 - Champions

1990 - Runners-up

1994 - Round of 16

1998 - Quarter-finals

2002 - Group stage

2006 - Quarter-finals

2010 - Quarter-finals

2014 - Runners-up

2018 - Round of 16

Player to Watch

At 35, Lionel Messi knows this is surely his last chance to emulate Diego Maradona and lead Argentina to World Cup glory, eight years after they lost in the final to Germany. This will be his last World Cup and he heads to Qatar having scored 90 goals in 164 appearances for his country -- he has won more caps and scored more goals for Argentina than anyone else. After a difficult first year at Paris Saint-Germain following his departure from Barcelona, Messi has been in excellent form in the build-up to the World Cup, with 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 games for his club so far this season.

#Qatar2022 El sueño ya comenzó 💪



Group fixtures

November 22: Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium

November 26: Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium

November 30: Poland v Argentina - Stadium 974



