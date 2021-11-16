Wales secured a home World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final for after holding already-qualified Belgium to a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City Stadium.

Having already picked up a playoff spot, Wales headed into the final Group E game desperate to be among the six top seeds.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with 12 minutes on the clock and the Manchester City midfielder found the bottom-right corner with a measured finish after a poor attempted clearance from Chris Mepham.

Wales duely hit back and Kieffer Moore levelled the contest just after the half-hour mark. Belgium grew in confidence, and Thorgan Hazard struck the post with a perfect volley from outside the penalty area as Belgium finished the first half strongly.

Neco Williams almost won it when he cut in from the left and brought a fine save from Koen Casteels, but a point was enough for Wales to achieve their objective.