Goals in either half from John Souttar and Che Adams ensured that playoff-bound Scotland ended their qualification campaign against a Denmark side who had already booked their spot at Qatar 2022.



Scotland looked the better side throughout, in a match that had no significance in the final standings of Group F. John Souttar headed the hosts ahead on the 35th minute, and Che Adams wrapped up all three points four minutes from time.



Scotland will now head into the play-offs with plenty of confidence as they look to reach the World Cup for the first time since France 98.