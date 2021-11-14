Serbia stunned Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to qualify for the 2022 World Cup as Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute winner secured a shock 2-1 victory in Lisbon on Sunday.

Portugal made a dream start after just two minutes as Bernardo Silva set up Renato Sanches, who opened the scoring with a composed strike.

Ajax midfielder Dusan Tadic levelled the scores later in the first half, with keeper Rui Patricio who had won his 100th cap for his country partially culpable for allowing the ball to cross the line.

Substitute Mitrovic completed a dramatic turnaround in the 90th minute as he headed in from Tadic's cross to send Serbia top of Group A and condemn Portugal to the playoffs.