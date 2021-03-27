Ozan Tufan scored twice as Turkey registered back to back wins in World Cup qualifying with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Norway in Malaga.



Fenerbache midfielder Tufan found the back of the net with the game just four minutes old latching onto a deflection to sweep home the opener. Norway came close to parity as Alexander Sørloth rattled the woodwork with a strike from distance with 25 minutes on the clock.



The hosts were ultimately punished for their error as Leicester City defender Çağlar Söyüncü's back-post header handed the Turks a 2-0 advantage just three minutes later.



Turkey wrapped up the points just before the hour mark, smart play at the edge of the box saw Tufan strike a curling shot past Rune Jarstein. The result means that Turkey top Group G with two wins from two games.