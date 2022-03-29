Already qualified Iran ended their Asian qualification campaign on a high with a 2-0 win over Lebanon.



The victory denied Lebanon any chance of reaching the third playoff spot in Group A. Sardar Azmoun opened up the scoring with 35 minutes on the clock, narrowing a fine right-footed shot into the bottom corner before striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh put the game beyond doubt on the 72nd minute.



For now, Iran top Group A on 25 points, but South Korea could leapfrog back into top spot with a victory over the UAE later on tonight.