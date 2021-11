Kylian Mbappe scored four as France thrashed Kazakhstan 8-0 to book their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.

Mbappe starred on with two superb first-time strikes before a fantastic header to grab a hat-trick after 31 minutes, before he then teed up Karim Benzema after the break.

Benzema had made it 4-0 just four minutes prior, then Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann found the back of the net before Mbappe fairly had the final say in an emphatic victory.