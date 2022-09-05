Queiroz set to return as Iran coach - reports

"The (Iranian) football federation will announce between now and the end of the week the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as national team coach," reported sports newspaper Iran Varzeshi.

Queiroz, 69, is due to replace Dragan Skocic, the Croatian who was sacked in July before being reinstated less than a week later.

"The new head of the federation, Mehdi Taj, is seriously considering the return of the Portuguese coach," state news agency IRNA said.

Taj pledged to reappoint the former Manchester United assistant and Real Madrid coach during his election campaign.

He was elected president of the Iranian football federation last week, after previously occupying the role from 2016 to 2019.

Queiroz took Iran to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups during an eight-year stint at the helm, the longest in the national team's history.

Iran will be appearing at their sixth World Cup in Qatar. They begin their finals campaign against England on November 21 and will also play Wales and the United States in Group B.