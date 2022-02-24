Polish, Czech and Swedish teams ask FIFA to move World Cup play-off ties from Russia



The football federations of Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden on Thursday released a joint statement calling on FIFA to move World Cup qualifying play-off ties due to be played next month away from Russia.

The three countries said in a letter to world football's governing body that the play-off matches scheduled for late March "should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation".

Russia are due to host Poland in a play-off semi-final on March 24. Should they win, they would then host the Czech Republic or Sweden five days later to decide who qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar.

