العربية
English
LaLiga
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - The Countdown

Polish, Czech and Swedish teams ask FIFA to move World Cup play-off ties from Russia

Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden on Thursday released a joint statement calling based on the current situation in Ukraine

reuters


The football federations of Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden on Thursday released a joint statement calling on FIFA to move World Cup qualifying play-off ties due to be played next month away from Russia.

The three countries said in a letter to world football's governing body that the play-off matches scheduled for late March "should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation".

Russia are due to host Poland in a play-off semi-final on March 24. Should they win, they would then host the Czech Republic or Sweden five days later to decide who qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar.
 

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - The Countdown
Previous 17 Million Ticket Requests for FIFA World Cup Qata
Read
17 Million Ticket Requests for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in first sales phase
Next
>