Final Draw for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ confirmed for 1 April

Football fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which will take place in Doha on Friday 1 April.

The draw ceremony will be held in the presence of 2,000 special guests at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. After the event, the world’s best international teams will be able to plot their routes to the FIFA World Cup Final™, which will take place at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on 18 December.

Fans are already planning their trips to Qatar, which will host the most compact version of the FIFA World Cup™ in modern history. All eight stadiums are within an hour of central Doha – meaning fans, players and officials will always be in the thick of the action during the 28-day tournament, which kicks off at Al Bayt Stadium on 21 November. And uniquely in the modern era, fans will have the chance to attend more than one match a day at the beginning of the tournament.

