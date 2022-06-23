العربية
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - The Countdown

FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup

FIFA will allow countries to select up to 26 players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, increasing the maximum squad size by three for the November 21-December 18 tournament.

"The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26," FIFA said in a statement. UEFA adopted similar changes for Euro 2020 last year in response to Covid-19 concerns.
 

