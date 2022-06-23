"The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26," FIFA said in a statement. UEFA adopted similar changes for Euro 2020 last year in response to Covid-19 concerns.
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
