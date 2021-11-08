European Qualifiers: Who can qualify this week?

Denmark (Group F) and Germany (Group J) are the only two sides to have confirmed their place at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

There are 55 European nations comprising 10 groups of 5 or 6 teams. The 10 group winners will go direct to the finals.

The final three places will be decided via playoffs. This will involve the 10 runners-up plus the two best-ranked group winners from the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League who do not finish in the top two of their respective group.

Here’s a look at Groups A-J:

Group A: No team can qualify during this round of fixtures

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Serbia 7 5 2 0 16 8 8 17 Portugal 6 5 1 0 16 4 12 16 Luxembourg 6 2 0 4 5 14 -9 6 Republic of Ireland 6 1 2 3 8 8 0 5 Azerbaijan 7 0 1 6 4 15 -11 1

Group B: Sweden will qualify if they win and Spain fail to win

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Sweden 6 5 0 1 12 3 9 15 Spain 6 4 1 1 13 5 8 13 Greece 6 2 3 1 7 6 1 9 Georgia 7 1 1 5 4 12 -8 4 Kosovo 7 1 1 5 4 14 -10 4

Group C: No team can qualify during this round of fixtures

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Italy 6 4 2 0 12 1 11 14 Switzerland 6 4 2 0 10 1 9 14 Bulgaria 7 2 2 3 6 10 -4 8 Northern Ireland 6 1 2 3 5 7 -2 5 Lithuania 7 1 0 6 4 18 -14 3

Group D: France will qualify if they win or draw and Finland draw with Bosnia

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points France 6 3 3 0 8 3 5 12 Ukraine 7 1 6 0 9 8 1 9 Finland 6 2 2 2 7 7 0 8 Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 1 4 1 8 7 1 7 Kazakhstan 7 0 3 4 5 12 -7 3

Group E: Belgium will qualify if they win/draw and Wales fail to win

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Belgium 6 5 1 0 21 4 17 16 Czech Republic 7 3 2 2 12 9 3 11 Wales 6 3 2 1 8 7 1 11 Estonia 6 1 1 4 8 16 -8 4 Belarus 7 1 0 6 6 19 -13 3

Group F: Denmark have already qualified

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Denmark 8 8 0 0 27 0 27 24 Scotland 8 5 2 1 13 7 6 17 Israel 8 4 1 3 18 15 3 13 Austria 8 3 1 4 11 14 -3 10 Faroe Islands 8 1 1 6 4 17 -13 4 Moldova 8 0 1 7 4 24 -20 1

Group G: Netherlands will qualify if they win and Norway fail to win

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Netherlands 8 6 1 1 29 6 23 19 Norway 8 5 2 1 15 6 9 17 Turkey 8 4 3 1 19 15 4 15 Montenegro 8 3 2 3 11 11 0 11 Latvia 8 1 2 5 8 13 -5 5 Gibraltar 8 0 0 8 3 34 -31 0

Group H: Russia will qualify if they win and Croatia fail to win

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Russia 8 6 1 1 13 5 8 19 Croatia 8 5 2 1 13 3 10 17 Slovakia 8 2 4 2 9 8 1 10 Slovenia 8 3 1 4 9 9 0 10 Malta 8 1 2 5 8 17 -9 5 Cyprus 8 1 2 5 3 13 -10 5

Group I: England will qualify if they win/draw and Poland fail to win/lose

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points England 8 6 2 0 24 3 21 20 Poland 8 5 2 1 25 8 17 17 Albania 8 5 0 3 11 7 4 15 Hungary 8 3 2 3 13 12 1 11 Andorra 8 2 0 6 7 19 -12 6 San Marino 8 0 0 8 1 32 -31 0

Group J: Germany have already qualified