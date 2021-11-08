العربية
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - The Countdown

European Qualifiers: Who can qualify this week?

Ahead of this week’s upcoming FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, we take a look at Groups A-J and assess who can book their spot at Qatar 2022.

Denmark (Group F) and Germany (Group J) are the only two sides to have confirmed their place at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 

There are 55 European nations comprising 10 groups of 5 or 6 teams. The 10 group winners will go direct to the finals.

The final three places will be decided via playoffs. This will involve the 10 runners-up plus the two best-ranked group winners from the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League who do not finish in the top two of their respective group.

For more information on how qualifying works around the world, click here.

Here’s a look at Groups A-J:

Group A: No team can qualify during this round of fixtures

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Serbia Serbia 7 5 2 0 16 8 8 17
Portugal Portugal 6 5 1 0 16 4 12 16
Luxembourg Luxembourg 6 2 0 4 5 14 -9 6
Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland 6 1 2 3 8 8 0 5
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 7 0 1 6 4 15 -11 1

 

Group B: Sweden will qualify if they win and Spain fail to win

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Sweden Sweden 6 5 0 1 12 3 9 15
Spain Spain 6 4 1 1 13 5 8 13
Greece Greece 6 2 3 1 7 6 1 9
Georgia Georgia 7 1 1 5 4 12 -8 4
Kosovo Kosovo 7 1 1 5 4 14 -10 4

 

Group C: No team can qualify during this round of fixtures

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Italy Italy 6 4 2 0 12 1 11 14
Switzerland Switzerland 6 4 2 0 10 1 9 14
Bulgaria Bulgaria 7 2 2 3 6 10 -4 8
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 6 1 2 3 5 7 -2 5
Lithuania Lithuania 7 1 0 6 4 18 -14 3

 

Group D: France will qualify if they win or draw and Finland draw with Bosnia

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
France France 6 3 3 0 8 3 5 12
Ukraine Ukraine 7 1 6 0 9 8 1 9
Finland Finland 6 2 2 2 7 7 0 8
Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 1 4 1 8 7 1 7
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 7 0 3 4 5 12 -7 3

 

Group E: Belgium will qualify if they win/draw and Wales fail to win

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Belgium Belgium 6 5 1 0 21 4 17 16
Czech Republic Czech Republic 7 3 2 2 12 9 3 11
Wales Wales 6 3 2 1 8 7 1 11
Estonia Estonia 6 1 1 4 8 16 -8 4
Belarus Belarus 7 1 0 6 6 19 -13 3

 

Group F: Denmark have already qualified

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Denmark Denmark 8 8 0 0 27 0 27 24
Scotland Scotland 8 5 2 1 13 7 6 17
Israel Israel 8 4 1 3 18 15 3 13
Austria Austria 8 3 1 4 11 14 -3 10
Faroe Islands Faroe Islands 8 1 1 6 4 17 -13 4
Moldova Moldova 8 0 1 7 4 24 -20 1

 

Group G: Netherlands will qualify if they win and Norway fail to win

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Netherlands Netherlands 8 6 1 1 29 6 23 19
Norway Norway 8 5 2 1 15 6 9 17
Turkey Turkey 8 4 3 1 19 15 4 15
Montenegro Montenegro 8 3 2 3 11 11 0 11
Latvia Latvia 8 1 2 5 8 13 -5 5
Gibraltar Gibraltar 8 0 0 8 3 34 -31 0

 

Group H: Russia will qualify if they win and Croatia fail to win

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Russia Russia 8 6 1 1 13 5 8 19
Croatia Croatia 8 5 2 1 13 3 10 17
Slovakia Slovakia 8 2 4 2 9 8 1 10
Slovenia Slovenia 8 3 1 4 9 9 0 10
Malta Malta 8 1 2 5 8 17 -9 5
Cyprus Cyprus 8 1 2 5 3 13 -10 5

 

Group I: England will qualify if they win/draw and Poland fail to win/lose

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
England England 8 6 2 0 24 3 21 20
Poland Poland 8 5 2 1 25 8 17 17
Albania Albania 8 5 0 3 11 7 4 15
Hungary Hungary 8 3 2 3 13 12 1 11
Andorra Andorra 8 2 0 6 7 19 -12 6
San Marino San Marino 8 0 0 8 1 32 -31 0

 

Group J: Germany have already qualified

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Germany Germany 8 7 0 1 23 3 20 21
Romania Romania 8 4 1 3 11 8 3 13
North Macedonia North Macedonia 8 3 3 2 15 10 5 12
Armenia Armenia 8 3 3 2 8 11 -3 12
Iceland Iceland 8 2 2 4 11 15 -4 8
Liechtenstein Liechtenstein 8 0 1 7 2 23 -21 1

 

 

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ - The Countdown
>