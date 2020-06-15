Watch The Road to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ special tonight via beIN CONNECT.

Mitch Freeley

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ ambassador Cafu is convinced that Qatar will be fully prepared for the tournament on the day that the third stadium at Education City is officially launched.

Speaking with beIN SPORTS the two-time FIFA World Cup™️ winner admitted that COVID-19 had naturally caused some delays, but he was certain that Qatar will host a World Cup never seen before.

“It will be a beautiful World Cup, a World Cup never seen before, Qatar is doing very well, the stadiums are all almost ready and this pandemic has delayed a little bit the work.

“I think that everyone who will go to watch the World Cup in Qatar will be really surprised to see what they have prepared to receive people from all over the world.”

Cafu also added that after watching the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, he is certain that the gulf country will be up to the task of hosting the world in 2022.

“It was great and very important to host the Club World Cup. I can see today that Qatar is already prepared for the World Cup. In fact, during the Club World Cup, they made an amazing work where everything worked perfectly.”

“I’m sure Qatar will be at one thousand percent of its abilities with beautiful and comfortable stadiums and with pitch absolutely amazing. I hope all the people will come from all over the world to enjoy Qatar.”

Today marks the launch of the third stadium for the 2022 tournament at Education City. The 40,000 capacity venue, will host games up until the quarter-finals stage and has been given the nickname of the “Diamond in the Desert” due to its unique pattern and the glistening effect of outer façade when the sun hits it at a certain angle.

Reflecting on the stadium, the former Roma and AC Milan right-back stressed the significance of having a venue in the heart of Qatar’s education district.

“Education is really important everywhere, in every country you go the education is the first important thing and to have a stadium inside this area where all the young people are is great.

“Sport is one of the most important foundations in the world and also to bring people from all over the world together. So it will be extremely important for these young people to understand that sport can play a vital role in education.”

Cafu is no stranger to the World Cup, having lifted the famous trophy on two occasions with Brazil in 1994 and 2002. When asked about Qatar’s prospects in their first-ever tournament, he was positive that Al Annabi would make an impact.

He continued: “I think they will play an incredible World Cup, many people don’t believe this, but as we have seen they won an Asian Cup they played a good Copa America last year.

“Even in this period of quarantine, they are preparing the national team for the World Cup.

One of the very important factors is they will play at home with all the supporters from their side, I hope they can go as far as possible in this competition that is very important for the world and especially for Qatar.”

