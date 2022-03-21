beIN SPORTS Secures Rights to Broadcast the  AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar™

beIN SPORTS have announced securing the live rights to broadcast the remaining matches of the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar™ in 18 countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

beIN SPORTS has secured the live rights to broadcast the matches in Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

To showcase the new AFC rights, beIN SPORTS will launch four new dedicated AFC channels – namely beIN SPORTS AFC, beIN SPORTS 1 AFC, beIN SPORTS 2 AFC, and beIN SPORTS 3 AFC. Every game will be broadcast live across all four channels and feature the best-in-class studio analysis presented by beIN’s top punditry team using beIN’s state-of-the-art studio facilities.

The highly-anticipated AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar™ will reach its climax on Thursday 24th and Tuesday 29th March, as the Continent’s top teams set their sights on the concluding Match-days nine and ten encounters.

In Group A, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Korea Republic have already guaranteed their progression and will now battle it out for top spot. Below them, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Iraq remain in the mix for third place and the playoff ticket.

Meanwhile, in Group B, three teams will battle for two automatic qualification places at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, with Saudi Arabia leading the way but with Japan hot on their heels; while Australia – who still have to play the top two – remain firmly in the running as the group gears towards a thrilling finale.

The new AFC rights add to beIN SPORTS unparalleled sports portfolio across the MENA region, which also includes exclusive rights to the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Conference League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, the FA Cup and many more football and other sports rights.



beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ across the entire MENA region.