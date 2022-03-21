Applications for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Volunteer Programme now open

Behind every ticket, every TV shot, every game, and every goal, is another team. The volunteers are essential to the joyful and friendly atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup™ and provide incredible support to the operational delivery of the event. They will create memories that will last a lifetime for fans, players, media, Qatar and the world – as well as for themselves.

Applications to be a part of the volunteer team at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are now open via volunteer.fifa.com. A total of 20,000 enthusiastic volunteers will work across 45 functional areas at official and non-official sites such as stadiums, training sites, the airport, fan zones, hotels, and public transportation hubs.

“I've always loved volunteering, even when I was little,” said 31-year-old Fatema Hassan Almajid, a legal officer, who was a volunteer at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™. “When the idea came up to volunteer for the FIFA World Cup, I thought it would be amazing to take part in a sporting event taking place in the Arab world and the Gulf for the first time. As a Qatari woman, I would be very proud to give my contribution and make new friends,” she said.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old on 1 October 2022 and speak English – Arabic is an advantage. No previous experience is needed and candidates from all backgrounds and different parts of the world are welcome to apply.

Selected volunteers will receive a limited-edition Adidas uniform along with a meal during their shift and free access to public transport. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November to 18 December, but some volunteer roles will start from 1 October.

