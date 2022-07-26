The 32 national football teams taking part at Qatar 2022 will be based in Arabian palaces, wellness resorts and a range of luxury hotels.

Each team will reside in the same facility throughout the competition and 24 teams out of the competing 32 will reside in an area with a radius of just 10 kilometers.

On this basis, the teams will benefit from the closeness of facilities and local Qatari hospitality, and enjoy the excitement imposed by the compact nature of the host country, where players and fans from the 32 countries will gather.

FIFA has confirmed this will be the most compact World Cup since the inaugural instalment in 1930, hosted in Uruguay.