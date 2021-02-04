André-Pierre Gignac powered Tigres to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club Wolrd Cup, scoring twice in a 2-1 win over AFC Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai.



The Asian champions took the lead against the run of play as Kim Kee-hee timed his run to the near post to perfection to glance in the opener. The Mexicans grew in confidence as the half progressed and found parity on the 38th minute.



Gignac quickly latched onto a well-worked corner and made no mistake from close range. Kim Kee-hee's night turned just on half-time as VAR intervened to adjudge the Ulsan defender to have handled the ball in the box. Gignac Stepped up and smashed the ball down the centre.



The French striker went close to seal his hat-trick in the second half, but his acrobatic overhead kick was eventually saved. Tigres now progress to take on Copa Libatadores winners Palmeiras on Saturday evening.