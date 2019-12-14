I'm analysing Liverpool; imagine my confidence - Xavi December 14, 2019 10:19 0:33 min Al-Sadd coach, the legendary Xavi, says he has so much confidence in his players, that he has already begun analysing potential FIFA Club World Cup semi-final opponents, Liverpool. Interviews Fifa Club world Cup Al Sadd xavi -Latest Videos 3:47 min Report: Liverpool 2-0 Watford 0:34 min Arsenal Vs Manchester City – Preview 1:04 min Lampard delighted with Tomori deal 0:33 min Xavi: I'm analysing Liverpool 0:47 min Xavi wants Al-Sadd victory 1:44 min Born This Day - Michael Owen turns 40 1:06 min Happy rivals congratulate Klopp on new contract 2:04 min Nightly Notable: James Harden | Dec. 13 1:13 min GAME RECAP: Knicks 103, Kings 101 1:55 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 114, Warriors 106