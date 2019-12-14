A 'privilege' to play, but Xavi wants Al-Sadd victory December 14, 2019 10:16 0:47 min Barcelona legend, Xavi, says he is privileged to be leading Al-Sadd in the FIFA Club World Cup, but says that he stills wants his team to try and beat Mexican outfit, Monterrey Interviews Fifa Club world Cup Al Sadd xavi -Latest Videos 3:47 min Report: Liverpool 2-0 Watford 0:34 min Arsenal Vs Manchester City – Preview 1:04 min Lampard delighted with Tomori deal 0:33 min Xavi: I'm analysing Liverpool 0:47 min Xavi wants Al-Sadd victory 1:44 min Born This Day - Michael Owen turns 40 1:06 min Happy rivals congratulate Klopp on new contract 2:04 min Nightly Notable: James Harden | Dec. 13 1:13 min GAME RECAP: Knicks 103, Kings 101 1:55 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 114, Warriors 106