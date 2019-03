A spokesman for the European Club Association told AFP: "ECA clubs will not participate in the Club World Cup in 2021 and will assess participation in the Club World Cup in 2024."

A 17-page report distributed to the 37 members of FIFA's ruling body calls for the new tournament to take place between June 17 and July 4, 2021, replacing the Confederations Cup international tournament.

But the ECA refute the plans despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino pushing strongly for the revamped competition.