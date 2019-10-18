Official Emblem for FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ revealed

With just over 50 days to go until kick-off, the countdown is well and truly on for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ presented by Alibaba Cloud. The Official Emblem unveiled today embodies the pinnacle of global club football while highlighting the cultural history of the host country.

The most striking element of the Official Emblem reimagines a football as a pearl, in recognition of one of Qatar’s earliest industries. The decoration of the iridescent sphere is inspired by mashrabiyas, traditional architectural elements found in residences across the Middle East.

Mashrabiya latticework – like pearl diving – has deep roots, with examples dating back to as early as the Middle Ages. The delicate screens are both decorative and functional, serving the dual purpose of cooling homes and providing an elegant decoration both inside and outside.

The colours featured in the emblem are the burgundy that is so characteristic of the Qatari nation and the deep turquoise of Doha Bay. The striking pearl is held aloft by shapes reminiscent of sweeping desert sand and accented with diacritics, a fundamental element of the Arabic alphabet.

The 16th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™ will take place from 11 December to 21 December 2019. The next milestone following today’s Official Emblem launch is the upcoming Visa Presale.

