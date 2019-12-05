English
UEFA Champions League
FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool confirm full-strength squad for Club World Cup despite EFL Cup fixture clash

Liverpool will take a strong squad to the Club World Cup later this month as expected, meaning a youthful selection will contest the EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's European champions are due to play their Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar on December 18, the day after going up against Villa in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool had attempted to get the trip to Villa Park rescheduled on account of the fixture clash, but the EFL were unable to facilitate such a move following discussions.

As such, Klopp previously stated he would have to name two separate squads for the matches.

Thursday's confirmation of a strong first-choice squad heading to Doha means Villa can expect to face a young side in the EFL Cup, though Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones will also join the travelling Club World Cup party.

The only first-team players not selected are Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Fabinho, who are recovering from injuries.

 

Liverpool's Club World Cup squad:

Alisson, Andy Lonergan, Adrian; Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Rhian Brewster, Divock Origi.

