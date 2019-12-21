Klopp Delights in Sensational Club World Cup Win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, hailed his side after overcoming Flamengo in extra-time to win a first ever Club World Cup.

Liverpool showed their fighting qualities in the contest at the Khalifa International Stadium, and Klopp felt his side showed their quality from the very start.

"This is sensational to win this trophy, It was an intense game, but we were more than good enough to get the win tonight. Now we are here and I think my players showed in from the first second that they wanted to win today.”

“Both players played really hard. I couldn’t respect them more. Tonight wasn’t about them it was about better decisions in the decisive minutes.”

Mohamed Salah was greeted with an ovation as he picked up the player of the tournament award, and Klopp was quick to praise the Egyptian, who was playing in front of a partisan crowd.

“We are here as a team and Mo kinds of wins it in his home. He was a threat and was the fittest of them all, he was a constant threat for Liverpool and was involved with the goal tonight and he was very decisive.”

It took a ninty ninth minute goal from Roberto Firmino to eventually kill of Flamengo, a goal that Klopp was very pleased with.

“The boys developed and improved and when you start beliving you always belive in a chance and the goal was brilliant.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injured his knee in the second half, and Klopp revealed he will have to wait on a medical report on the midfielder.

“He feels okay we will see, far away from being perfect we will see if the ligament is stretched or ruptured. He seems to be okay.”

Roberto Firmino was decisive for the Reds in Doha, with the German boss eager to stress the importance of the strike from the Brazilian international.

“I couldn’t be happier for him to score that goal. The tournament is important for Brazilian and Brazilian people and it helped us a lot. The goal, he was completely calm and really, really good of him.”