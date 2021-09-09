Japan withdraws from hosting 2021 FIFA Club World Cup

The Japanese FA has confirmed that the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup will not be held in the country during the ongoing battle against COVID-19.



In a short statement online, the JFA confirmed the news added that FIFA will make an announcement for the new venue in due course.



"The FIFA Club World Cup will not be held in Japan in December 2021 as a result of discussions between the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIFA) and the Japan Football Association (JFA) regarding the status of infection with the new coronavirus and the current conditions for holding it."



The FIFA Club World Cup had been given to Japan to celebrate 100 years of the JFA, although now FIFA will have to look for a new location. The tournament is set to take place in December 2021.