Firmino Revels in Club World Cup Glory

Liverpool match winner Roberto Firmino hailed opponents Flamengo. Firmino striker scored in the ninty ninth minute to crown the Reds Club World Cup winners for the first time in their history.

“It was a strong match flamengo were a match for us, they (flamengo) had a distinguished seaso they won the libatadores, so I was pleased with the win.”

Reflecting on the goal, in which he showed plenty of composure to calmly wait and stoke the ball into an empty net. Firmino revelled in the win and his side going all the way in Doha.

“I scored the winning goal, and I am pleased we finally did it. We didn’t have an easy game against Flamengo, an excellent team and they had an excellent season.”

With Liverpool sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, the striker added that his side are improving all the time whilst also further praising the opposition.

“Flamengo is doing very well with Jorge Jesus and the players did well against Liverpool, it was tough and we were determined to win and we have been playing better in every match.”