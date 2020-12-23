Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Khalifa International to host FIFA Club World Cup™ matches

Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Khalifa International stadiums will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ matches taking place in Qatar from 1 to 11 February 2021.

The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will stage the opening match between Qatari champions Al Duhail and Auckland City of New Zealand on 1 February at 20:30 local time (18:30 CET), and the final will be played at Education City Stadium on 11 February at 21:00 local time.

The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was inaugurated on 18 December – Qatar National Day – exactly two years before the country hosts the FIFA World Cup™ final, Education City Stadium was unveiled in June 2020, and Khalifa International reopened its doors in 2017. All three venues will host fixtures at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

In addition to Auckland City, who will be flying the flag for Oceania, Al Ahly have qualified on behalf of CAF, UEFA will be represented by Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai will represent the AFC, and the most recent team to join the line-up are Tigres UANL, who were crowned Concacaf champions. Meanwhile, the Libertadores final in late January will decide CONMEBOL’s representative at the FIFA Club World Cup 2020.