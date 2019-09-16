Clubs Discover Club World Cup Fate

Several clubs competiting in the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha have discovered their fate ahead of the December tournament. The first-round match which was confirmed will see host side Al Sadd take on New Caledonian side Hienghène Sport, who are champions of Oceania. The winner of which will take on Mexican side C.F. Monterrey. After the contest between the winner of match one and Monterrey, a glamour semi-final against European Champions Liverpool awaits.

On the other half of the draw, the AFC Champions League winner, who has yet to be decided for this season will take on Tunisian side Esperance, the champions of Africa. Whilst the winner of this game will then face off with the winner of the Copa Libertadores, which has yet to be decided.

The winners of both semi-finals will then face off in the final which is set to take place on the 21st of December.