2020 FIFA Club World Cup - Draw in Full

The 2020 FIFA Club World Cup draw was concluded earlier today, ahead of the tournament kicking off in Doha on the 4th of February.

In the first round, Tigres will take on Asian Champions Ulsan Hyundai. Whilst hosts Al Duhail will take on African Champions League winners Al Ahly.

The winner of the first game between Tigres and Ulsan Hyundai will take on either Palmeiras or Santos who face off in the Copa Libertadores final on the 30th of January. Whilst the winner of Al Duhail vs Al Ahly will take on Champions League winners Bayern Munich.





The final is set to take place at Education City stadium on the 11th of February.