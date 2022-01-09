Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was back in the dugout at Anfield after finishing his isolation period following a positive test for Covid-19.

Liverpool named five youth team players in their team to face League One side Shrewsbury at home after a Covid-affected build-up to the match, with more academy players on the bench.

The Merseyside club have also had to deal with injuries and are without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, all of whom are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Shrewsbury weathered almost half an hour of Liverpool possession but struck with their first real attack of any threat, when Daniel Udoh fired home from close range following a Nathanael Ogbeta cross.

Shrewsbury lead just seven minutes before Kaide Gordon scored his first goal for the club at the Kop end.

The 17-year-old controlled Conor Bradley's low cross from the right with one foot in a crowded penalty area before slotting home with the other.

Just before half-time Liverpool were ahead when Ethan Ebanks-Landell handled in an aerial challenge with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho scored the penalty.

Substitute Roberto Firmino increased Liverpool's lead 12 minutes from time with a close-range backheel and Fabinho scored his second to make it 4-1 with the last kick of the game.

West Ham took the lead at the London Stadium in the 34th minute when Manuel Lanzini lashed home and Jarrod Bowen doubled the home side's lead deep into stoppage time.

Wolves beat Sheffield United courtesy of two goals from Daniel Podence and one from Nelson Semedo while Premier League strugglers Norwich saw off third-tier Charlton 1-0.

Fourteen-times FA Cup winners Arsenal are in action at Nottingham Forest in the late-kick off on Sunday.

On Saturday, Premier League side Newcastle suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of third-tier Cambridge, while non-league sides Kidderminster and Boreham Wood also booked their places in the fourth round.