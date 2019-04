Watford striker Troy Deeney was in a reflective mood as he spoke with beIN SPORTS following his sides 3-2 extra time win against Wolverhampton Wanders to book their place in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Deeny stepped up to score the decisive penalty kick for his side and revealed his pride at celebrating with his family, and how important the moment was for Watford in reaching the Cup final. You can see more in the interview above.