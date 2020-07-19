Manchester United Vs Chelsea - Live Stream

Match Report

David de Gea had a day to forget as Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount helped Chelsea outclass Manchester United 3-1 in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Giroud ensured Chelsea deservedly led with the help of slack goalkeeping from De Gea at the end of a half in which United lost Eric Bailly to a serious-looking heading injury.

De Gea was at fault again almost immediately after the restart when Mount doubled Chelsea's lead with a shot a keeper of any level would hope to save.

The Spaniard was not entirely convincing when Harry Maguire put into his own net to compound a miserable day either, but – despite a late penalty from Bruno Fernandes – Frank Lampard's side were good value for the win and can now look forward to a return to Wembley to face Arsenal in a rematch of the 2016-17 final.

Chelsea's pressure had United on the back foot early on but Reece James' stinging drive was the only save De Gea had to make, with Marcos Alonso wastefully putting a free header over.

United's performance was at odds with their recent form and they saw Bailly taken away on a stretcher in a neck brace after a nasty clash of heads with Maguire.

After a lengthy delay, Giroud's deft touch from Cesar Azpilicueta's right-wing cross squirmed past De Gea, who might feel he should have done better, in the 11th minute of first-half stoppage time.

Just a minute after the restart De Gea's outing got even worse when he allowed Mount's seemingly unthreatening 20-yard effort under his body, albeit Brandon Williams' wayward pass did his side no favours.

Marcus Rashford flashed a tantalising ball across the face of goal and Maguire headed wide when Willy Caballero flapped at a corner as United tried to muster a response.

But it was game over when Maguire got the final touch on Alonso's drilled cross and De Gea was again beaten, with Fernandes' clinical spot-kick after Callum Hudson-Odoi's clumsy challenge on Anthony Martial providing scant consolation.

Live Video

Goal! Mason Mount with the goal, but all the focus will be the poor goalkeeping of David de Gea!

Goal! At the very end of first-half stoppage time! Olivier Giroud with the finish!

Live Updates

Preamble

Warmups underway at Wembley!



Now for Chelsea.. three changes for the side that won against Norwich Cup keeper Willy Caballero steps into the side Reece James starts instead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount comes in for Christian Pulisic in midfield.

Team news! First up Manchester United! Pogba, Greenwood and Martial all out of the starting lineup! Interesting!

So here we go! Another semi-final in prospect! It will be fascinating to see how each side lines up as they battle for a place in the champions league this season!

Follow the Blues into the dressing room on arrival at Wembley! 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/p69Yv5CMWA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2020

Good evening! Welcome to the live stream of Manchester United Vs Chelsea in the FA Cup, the winners will get to play Arsenal on August 1st. A huge test for both managers, in their quest for their first piece of silverware for their respective clubs. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!