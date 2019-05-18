Mitch Freeley

You can watch all the FA Cup Final between Manchester City & Watford via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Manchester City clinched an unprecedented domestic treble by winning the FA Cup thanks to a Raheem Sterling-inspired 6-0 hammering of Watford at Wembley, equalling the record for the biggest win in the competition's final.

Pep Guardiola's men needed penalties to beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final and were run extremely close by Liverpool in the Premier League, but Saturday's triumph was a procession as City rounded off a historic campaign in incredible fashion.

Although the first big chance of the game was created by Watford, a dominant City made them pay just before the half-hour with David Silva's first goal since December and Raheem Sterling doubled their advantage with 38 minutes on the clock.

Watford's positive start to the second period was futile and ruthless City swept them away in style, as Jesus set up substitute Kevin De Bruyne and then got in on the act himself.

Sterling rounded off a glorious day for Guardiola's men by completing his hat-trick with two in the last nine minutes.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Sterling hat-trick! Six of the best from City who has put Watford to the sword!

Goal! Man City are on the rampage! Bernardo Silva picks out Raheem Sterling at the back post! 5-0! This is getting embarrassing for Watford.

Goal! Gabriel Jesus grabs his second of the game, beating the offside trap and finding the bottom corner.

Goal! Game over! Substitute Kevin De Bruyne wraps up the domestic treble, rounding Gomes and putting City 3-0 up!

HALF-TIME: MAN CITY 2-0 WATFORD



Brighton striker Glenn Murray @GM_83 and former @ManCity winger Nicky Summerbee question Watford's defence following that first-half performance.#MCIWAT



Watch live ⬇️https://t.co/dJSlr73lZe



Live updates ⬇️https://t.co/okPDsR1iYo pic.twitter.com/0A2Od497n1 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) May 18, 2019

Half-Time. Man City in cruise control here, they look set to complete the domestic treble! In the studio, Glenn Murray & Nicky Summerbee are unhappy with the Watford defending!

Goal! Bernardo Silva with a perfect pass to the back post and Gabriel finds the back of the net from a tight angle!

Goal! David Silva finds the bottom corner! After dominating the early possession, City take the lead!

Chance! Roberto Pereyra spurns a golden opportunity to give Watford the lead on a rare breakaway!

National Anthem time! We are minutes away from kick-off!

Preamble

Can Watford pull off the ultimate upset? Just imagine! One thing is certain, Watford fans will be roaring on their side tonight!

"It's a special day not only for me but for the players & supporters. They are living an unforgettable moment. I have no doubt my players are ready."



💬 Javi Gracia pic.twitter.com/Tp5tg3CaGt — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 18, 2019

Man City run out to warm up, in a retro shirt from 1969, when City beat Leicester 1-0 in the final!

Remembering our history while trying to make some more! 🔴⚫️



🔵 #mancity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FA6vMrCafo — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 18, 2019

Now for Watford! Keeper Heurelho Gomes starts in what will be his final game for the Hornets! Adrian Mariappa returns to the defence in place of Christian Kabasele. Holebas had his last game of the season red card rescinded and starts at Wembley!

🏆 FA CUP FINAL TEAM NEWS 🏆#ImagineIf these players became heroes today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3geZcZb4A — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 18, 2019

Team News! Manchester City! No Sergio Aguero in the starting line up! Gabriel Jesus starts in his place. Kevin de Bruyne makes the bench!

The big names for the big games! Pablo Zabaleta, Glenn Murray & Nicky Summerbee join Angus Scott in the studio!

"They're the best aren't they?! They were rightfully crowned Premier League champions."@GM_83 on facing @ManCity in this season's FA Cup semi-finals and what makes them so good.#MCIWAT



Watch live ⬇️https://t.co/dJSlr7kXnO



Live updates ⬇️https://t.co/okPDsQJI6Q pic.twitter.com/eSMhEGDWXw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) May 18, 2019

Fresh from lifting the league last weekend, Man City are gunning for the treble! Cityzens fans will be enjoying the walk up Wembley Way!

Nothing beats that walk up Wembley Way 💙



🔵 #mancity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I1h4Z3lr83 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 18, 2019

So here we go! Just under an hour or so till game time! Just imagine if Watford get the better of City! Following their 3-2 win over Wolves in the semi-final anything is possible!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester City Vs Watford. Pep Guardiola's side can seal a historic domestic treble, a first in England. Watford stands in their way and will be looked to pull off a cupset lead by striker Troy Deeney. As ever, join me for all the latest team news, the reaction from the studio & goals as they go in from Wembley.