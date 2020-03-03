Chelsea Vs Liverpool – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Chelsea will be looking to take full advantage of Liverpool’s current wobble when the two sides meet in West London on Tuesday evening. It’s hardly been plain sailing for the Blues in recent weeks, following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bayern in the Champions League, and quickly following that up with a frustrating 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Chelsea has only managed one victory in their last five outings, which could be cause for concern with the reigning European Champions and runaway league leaders heading to Stamford Bridge. Despite their recent struggles, Frank Lampard’s side is still in the Champions League places. Lampard will have certainly watched over Liverpool’s defeat with Watford with interest, and looking to replicate a similar performance against the reds.

A run in the cup would certainly be welcomed for Chelsea, who have not lifted the famous cup since the 2017-18 season when an Antonio Rudiger goal was enough to defeat Manchester United in the final.

In injury news, Tammy Abraham is unlikely to take part with an ankle complaint. Oliver Giroud should reprise his role in leading the line. N’golo Kante is a doubt as he recovers from a muscle injury. Willy Caballero has been the FA Cup keeper this season and should start ahead of Kepa.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Barkley, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Pedro

Date – Monday the 3rd of March Kick-Off – 22:45

Channel – 11HD Online – beIN CONNECT

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first domestic defeat of the season against Watford over the weekend. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the 3-0 defeat against the relegation-threatened Hornets will get an appropriate reaction from his players. The defeat means that the longest ever undefeated start to a season has now come to an end, along with any hopes of going a whole season without losing. A feat that has only been achieved by the Arsenal team of the 2003–04 season in the Premier League era.

It feels like the shock defeat at Watford could be the wakeup call Liverpool needs heading into the business end of the season. In truth Liverpool has looked shaky in recent weeks, losing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and edging out West Ham in a 3-2 victory. Having previously played youth players in the earlier rounds, Klopp will likely elect to mix up his team in order to return to winning ways as they close in on a first league title in thirty years.



In team news, club captain Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne remain long-term absentees. Depending on how many changes Klopp decides to make, youngster Curtis Jones could play a role having impressed in the earlier rounds. Joe Gomez is back in contention after missing out at the weekend and could replace Dejan Lovren who did struggle against Watford.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Adrian; N Williams, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Follow all the action from Chelsea Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT.