العربية
English
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations
FA Cup

Man City, Chelsea, Spurs get favourable FA Cup draws

Take a look at the FA Cup 5th round draw!

Reuters

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round, while Chelsea and Tottenham will also visit Championship opposition.

Chelsea survived a scare from League One Plymouth on Saturday to set up a last 16 trip to Luton as Spurs face Manchester United's conquerors Middlesbrough.

Liverpool will have another home tie against Norwich should they see off Cardiff in the fourth round at Anfield on Sunday.

Draw in full:

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield

Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

FA cup
Previous Lampard enjoys dream debut as Everton thrash Brent
Read
Lampard enjoys dream debut as Everton thrash Brentford
Next Elliott makes goalscoring return as Liverpool see
Read
Elliott makes goalscoring return as Liverpool see off Cardiff

Latest Stories

>