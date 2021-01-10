Leeds United shocked by Crawley Town in FA Cup as UK TV star Mark Wright makes debut

Leeds United suffered an FA Cup shock on Sunday as the Premier League side lost 3-0 to Crawley Town, for whom television star Mark Wright made his debut.

Marcelo Bielsa's men became only the second top-flight team to lose by at least three goals to a fourth-tier side in the competition since the English Football League added the bottom division in 1958.

The last side to suffer such a result was Oxford United, who lost by the same scoreline against Aldershot Town in January 1987.

Crawley, who are sixth in League Two, had lost their three previous FA Cup matches with Premier League teams, against Manchester United, Stoke City and Reading, while they had not reached this stage of the competition in eight years.

Nick Tsaroulla scored a fine opener 50 minutes into what was just his seventh appearance in senior football, and Ashley Nadesan doubled the lead three minutes later following an error by goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Jordan Tunnicliffe netted a deserved third for Crawley, for whom Wright, best known for his work in English reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex, made a late substitute appearance.

Leeds have now been knocked out of the cup at this stage for the past four seasons, their worst run since another four-campaign stretch from 2003-04 until 2006-07.