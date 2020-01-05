Jones was 'frustrated' waiting for Liverpool chance before derby winner

Curtis Jones revealed he had been frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities at Liverpool before scoring an incredible Merseyside derby winner at Anfield.

Teenage midfielder Jones was playing for the fourth time this season for the European and world champions, who are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.

With plenty of competition for places in the Liverpool team, Merseyside-born Jones has found the lack of regular action tough.

He certainly took his opportunity on Sunday, though, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Everton, beating England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from 20 yards in spectacular fashion.

"I just go out there and try to play my game," Jones told BBC Sport. "I've had a bit of a tough time - maybe not tough, but frustrating at times.

"Being on the bench, I got a bit of a taste and then I'm on the bench again. There's times where in my head I'm begging to come on.

"I just tried to go out there and show what I'm capable of doing. Hopefully, I've topped that off with a good performance and, as everyone would say, a great goal."

Adam Lallana, captain after James Milner's withdrawal through injury early on, had sympathy for Jones but reminded his midfield colleague he was "playing for the best team in the world".

Lallana said: "[The youngsters] have been absolutely brilliant this season, their performances in training and games like this.

"It's frustrating at times for them because they obviously want to play.

"It's times like this that they get the opportunity to show what they're capable of. As the manager's said, they're more than ready to play.

"It's frustrating because they're playing for the best team in the world. That's a fact.

"They're training with us day in and day out, and I'm delighted [Jones] took his opportunity - as did everyone else."

Jones added of his emotions: "I can't really [describe it]. For me, it's huge just being around these [players] every day and learning from the experienced ones, the ones that have had a great career.

"There's world-class players in our team, as you can see, and I learn every day. I think it showed out on the pitch."