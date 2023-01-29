العربية
Holders Liverpool beaten 2-1 by Brighton in FA Cup

Holders Liverpool bow out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Reuters

Liverpool's disastrous season suffered another blow on Sunday as the holders were dumped out the FA Cup by a 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma's brilliant control and finish in stoppage time earned the Seagulls a place in the fifth round.

 

>