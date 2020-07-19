Eric Bailly leaves Man Utd's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea in neck brace

Eric Bailly was taken away from Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea in a neck brace after sustaining a head injury in a collision with team-mate Harry Maguire.

The centre-back had shortly before received treatment after clashing heads with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma at Wembley.

Bailly was then caught by Maguire, who received a cut himself in the clash, and was taken to the side of the pitch for treatment.

The Ivory Coast international received medical attention before being wheeled away on a stretcher after a lengthy delay in proceedings prior to half-time.

In the 11th-minute of first-half stoppage time, Olivier Giroud put Chelsea 1-0 up.