Ederson to start in FA Cup semi-final with Bravo injured

Pep Guardiola confirmed Ederson will start Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal as Claudio Bravo struggles with a muscle problem.

Ederson, number one for the Premier League and Champions League, has taken a backseat to Bravo for the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season.

However, the Chile international has not been fit enough to be named among the substitutes for City's previous two Premier League games.

Guardiola revealed Bravo will not be involved at Wembley on Saturday.

"He is going to play, Eddie, because Claudio is a little bit injured," Guardiola said at a media conference.

"In the last games he was not on the bench because he has a little bit of a muscular problem. Not a big one, but he is not able to play tomorrow."