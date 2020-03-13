English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
F1

Vietnam Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus - organisers

By

The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for April 5 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, local organisers said Friday.

AFP

"This was a very hard decision as 2020 is the first year Vietnam became (an) official member among the 22 countries hosting the world's most professional and attractive motor race," the Vietnam Grand Prix Company said in a statement.
 

Vietnam
Previous Fans banned from Australian Grand Prix
Read
Fans banned from Australian Grand Prix
Next Bahrain Grand Prix third race to be scrapped over
Read
Bahrain Grand Prix third race to be scrapped over coronavirus

Latest Stories