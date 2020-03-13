"This was a very hard decision as 2020 is the first year Vietnam became (an) official member among the 22 countries hosting the world's most professional and attractive motor race," the Vietnam Grand Prix Company said in a statement.
Vietnam Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus - organisers
"This was a very hard decision as 2020 is the first year Vietnam became (an) official member among the 22 countries hosting the world's most professional and attractive motor race," the Vietnam Grand Prix Company said in a statement.
Vietnam