Vettel's Ferrari future likely to be decided before F1 returns

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel said there is a chance his future could be decided before the coronavirus-hit Formula One season starts.

Vettel's position at Ferrari has been in the spotlight amid rumours linking Mercedes star and world champion Lewis Hamilton to the iconic Italian manufacturer.

A four-time F1 champion, Vettel is out of contract at the end of 2020 and was outperformed by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc as Hamilton claimed a sixth world title last year.

But Vettel said there is plenty of time to discuss his future with Ferrari due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed the F1 season until at least the end of June.

"We still have some more time in the next weeks, by the looks of it the first Grand Prix is not due for a while unfortunately," Vettel told Sky Sports News.

"For sure it will give us some more time to cover ground in this time."

Vettel added: "There is a chance we will have to make a decision before there will be that first race. We will make progress, but I don't think there's a real timeline.

"Whether that's before the first race or not, depends on when we have that first race."