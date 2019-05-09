Vettel confident Ferrari can solve 'Rubik's Cube' car

Sebastian Vettel is confident Ferrari will find a solution as they work to improve his SF90 car in Barcelona.

The Scuderia have endured a miserable start to the season as rivals Mercedes have celebrated four consecutive one-twos, with Vettel and team-mate Charles Leclerc unable to consistently unlock the speed seen in pre-season testing.

The German driver last week described the car as a "Rubik's Cube", but he believes Ferrari have the talent to solve the puzzle at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Asked about his comments, Vettel told a news conference: "The car, I've tried. The Rubik's Cube, I've tried as well. Easy? Sub-two minutes.

"I think we have a lot of clever people on board. This track will be interesting for us because the car was really working well in pre-season. We will see how it works this weekend and how it compares.

"We're working flat out trying to make sure that we have the fastest car on the grid and that we win all the races that are left."

And although Vettel trails world championship leader Valtteri Bottas by 35 points after four races, he insists he is not out of the running.

"I wasn't aware [of the gap]," he said. "I knew we were behind but, at this point of the year, it doesn't really matter how much.

"I think it's quite straightforward: we need to start scoring more points. The later we start doing that, the worse it looks. The sooner, the better."

He added: "In the first week of testing, we were ahead. The second week of testing, it was a match. First race, we were behind. Second race, slightly ahead. Third, fourth race, behind for both qualifying and race.

"At the moment, we are slightly behind but we know that it's not a long way. Things could come our way. That's why the spirit is good, everybody is fired up and ready to fight.

"I believe our chances are as good as anybody else's."