العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
F1

Turkey replaces Canada on 2021 F1 schedule due to travel restrictions

Turkey replaces Canada on 2021 F1 schedule due to travel restrictions

AFP via Getty Images

There will be no Canadian Grand Prix in Formula One in 2021, with the series instead heading to Turkey in June.

Montreal had been set to host the event across June 11-13, but travel restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic have dictated a change in plans.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled for the week prior and Canada currently imposes a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The COVID-19 crisis saw last season's Canadian Grand Prix cancelled, too, but F1 has agreed a two-year extension, meaning the race will return in 2022.

In the meantime, the Turkish Grand Prix has been restored to the calendar.

It was on the slate in 2020 and saw Lewis Hamilton's latest title triumph confirmed with victory in Istanbul in November.

F1
Previous Verstappen victorious at red-flagged Emilia Romagn
Read
Verstappen victorious at red-flagged Emilia Romagna Grand Prix epic in Imola rain
Next

Latest Stories

>