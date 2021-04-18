Miami Grand Prix added to Formula One calendar from 2022

The first Miami Grand Prix will be staged next year after a 10-year deal was agreed for the race to be added to the Formula One calendar.

A new layout at Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens will be the venue for the latest addition to the F1 schedule.

No date has been confirmed for the event, which will mark the first F1 race in Florida since back in 1959 and ensure there will be two in the United States from 2022.

The circuit will be 5.41 kilometres, featuring 19 corners, three straights and the possibility of three DRZ zones, with an estimated top speed of 320km/h in a complex that is the home of the Miami Dolphins.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022.

"The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race.

"We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers exciting racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community.

"We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process.

"We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport's history."

Tom Garfinkel, vice-chairman, president and CEO of Hard Rock Stadium said: “The Hard Rock Stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula 1 racing is as big as it gets.

"We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula 1 and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami.

"I want to thank Formula 1 and the Miami Gardens and Miami Dade County elected officials for working to bring this hugely impactful event here for years to come."