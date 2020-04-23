Leclerc would welcome Vettel Ferrari stay

Charles Leclerc would be happy for Sebastian Vettel to remain his Ferrari team-mate next season as he has a "good relationship" with the German.

Vettel is in the final year of his contract and the Scuderia have been linked with moves for Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

Four-time Formula One world champion Vettel revealed there is a chance his future could be decided before the start of a 2020 season that has not got underway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was already talk of a rift between Leclerc and Vettel before they were involved in a race-ending collision at the Brazilian Grand Prix last year, but the former would welcome news of his colleague signing a new deal.

"I am very happy with Seb," Leclerc told reporters.

"It [their relationship] was good even though we've had some problems on the track, like in Brazil.

"I think it has always been a good relationship even though from the outside it was probably not seen as it was, but it's always been good between us."

He added: "I will respect Ferrari's decision for whoever is next to me and at the end it's my job to adapt to the person next to me and you can always learn from whoever is your team-mate.

"I will welcome anybody. But if Seb stays I will definitely be happy."